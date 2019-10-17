‘At worst, I die’: Ocean City doctor recounts night stranded on Rehoboth Bay

The evening Victor Gong realized he wouldn’t make it back to shore was the evening he did not know a subtropical storm off the Atlantic Ocean was pushing in abnormally high tides and rough surf.

It was only after the sun slowly disappeared on Oct. 10 that Gong felt the wind shift and pull him further down the Rehoboth Bay, toward the Indian River Inlet.

Perched on his windsurfing board and desperately trying to get his mast back on that night, the retired Ocean City doctor didn’t know a kiteboarder had died at the same location a week before.

Heavy winds had pushed the 48-year-old kiteboarder into deeper water, and agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, launched a search on Oct. 4. After two hours, that man’s body was found near Tower Road.

click here for more

Advertisements