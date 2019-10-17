‘At worst, I die’: Ocean City doctor recounts night stranded on Rehoboth Bay

Posted on by ownerlesn

Starboard-windsurfing-2019-WindsurferLT-Mattsailing

The evening Victor Gong realized he wouldn’t make it back to shore was the evening he did not know a subtropical storm off the Atlantic Ocean was pushing in abnormally high tides and rough surf.
It was only after the sun slowly disappeared on Oct. 10 that Gong felt the wind shift and pull him further down the Rehoboth Bay, toward the Indian River Inlet.
Perched on his windsurfing board and desperately trying to get his mast back on that night, the retired Ocean City doctor didn’t know a kiteboarder had died at the same location a week before.
Heavy winds had pushed the 48-year-old kiteboarder into deeper water, and agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, launched a search on Oct. 4. After two hours, that man’s body was found near Tower Road.

click here for more

Advertisements

3 thoughts on “‘At worst, I die’: Ocean City doctor recounts night stranded on Rehoboth Bay

  1. I had a similar situation happen to me when I took a kayak out in whatever the body of water it is off of Roaring Point.In really rough water a paddle is almost useless except for positioning purposes.A nice guy in a boat happened along eventually & gave me a ride to shore.

    Like

    Reply

  2. It’s irritating that I had to keep clicking to the next page to read and reread this article to finish the story. Seems like your advertisments work well, but it just felt like click bait. Don’t expect readers to continue putting up with this.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s