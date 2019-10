CAMBRIDGE, Md. – The walkway at the Dorchester Visitors Center in Cambridge was destroyed this week by coastal flooding and heavy wind.

David Thompson, a Dorchester County worker said, “We got a lot of rain [on Wednesday] in a little bit of time… it don’t take to much for it to flood.”

Crews from both the county and state were quick to block off access to the walkway on Thursday.

Thompson said, “We don’t want nobody to get hurt.”

