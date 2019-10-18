Somerset County Fire Investigation

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:   October 18, 2019

Time:  4:16 a.m.

Location / Address:  4678 Crisfield Highway, Marion, Somerset Co.

Type of Incident:  Fire

Description of Structure / Property:   One story wood frame single family dwelling              

Owner / Occupants:  Mary Collins

Injuries or Deaths:  None

Estimated $ Loss: Structure:  $1,000                      Contents: $100

Smoke Alarm Status:  n/a

Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status:  n/a

Arrests(s):  None

Primary Responding Fire Department:  Marion Fire Department

# of Alarms:   1    # Of Firefighters:  15

Time to Control:  10 minutes

Discovered By:  Owner

Area of Origin:  Attached front porch

Preliminary Cause:  Under Investigation

Additional Information:  Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at (410) 713-3780.

 

