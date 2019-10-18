NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: October 18, 2019
Time: 4:16 a.m.
Location / Address: 4678 Crisfield Highway, Marion, Somerset Co.
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: One story wood frame single family dwelling
Owner / Occupants: Mary Collins
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $1,000 Contents: $100
Smoke Alarm Status: n/a
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Marion Fire Department
# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 15
Time to Control: 10 minutes
Discovered By: Owner
Area of Origin: Attached front porch
Preliminary Cause: Under Investigation
Additional Information: Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at (410) 713-3780.
One thought on “Somerset County Fire Investigation”
praying nobody was hurt
LikeLike