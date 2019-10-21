Friday morning fire at Rehoboth condo leaves dozens homeless; damages may exceed $1 million

One 18-unit building in a Rehoboth Beach condominium complex was gutted by a Friday fire that began early in the morning, according to fire officials.

Rehoboth firefighters were called around 1 a.m. to the Beach Haven Condominiums on Haven Drive near Del. 1, according to a news release from the fire company.

Fire departments from Indian River, Lewes, Bethany Beach, Millville, Milton, and Millsboro fire companies were also called in to the scene, the department said.

click here for more

Advertisements