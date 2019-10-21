Friday morning fire at Rehoboth condo leaves dozens homeless; damages may exceed $1 million

Fire-Graphic.jpgOne 18-unit building in a Rehoboth Beach condominium complex was gutted by a Friday fire that began early in the morning, according to fire officials.

Rehoboth firefighters were called around 1 a.m. to the Beach Haven Condominiums on Haven Drive near Del. 1, according to a news release from the fire company.

Fire departments from Indian River, Lewes, Bethany Beach, Millville, Milton, and Millsboro fire companies were also called in to the scene, the department said.

