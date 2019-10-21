What’s next for Salisbury Middle School? Superintendent talks moves to keep students safe

A stretch of unrest at Salisbury Middle School has spurred immediate intervention, but Wicomico County Public Schools Superintendent Donna Hanlin said there’s now long-term, community-focused work to be done.

In a Wednesday interview, she described the recent turmoil at the school as a week-long increase in “disruptions” or “altercations between students.” Among these incidents was a lunch “disturbance” resolved with pepper spray and a fight that sent a student to a Baltimore hospital with a head injury.

“We don’t want to see any students fighting,” Hanlin said. “We know, unfortunately, at the middle school level, especially, that does happen from time to time. But when we have a flare up like this, we need to stop it immediately.”

