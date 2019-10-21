What’s next for Salisbury Middle School? Superintendent talks moves to keep students safe

Posted on by ownerlesn

school-violence-320A stretch of unrest at Salisbury Middle School has spurred immediate intervention, but Wicomico County Public Schools Superintendent Donna Hanlin said there’s now long-term, community-focused work to be done.

In a Wednesday interview, she described the recent turmoil at the school as a week-long increase in “disruptions” or “altercations between students.” Among these incidents was a lunch “disturbance” resolved with pepper spray and a fight that sent a student to a Baltimore hospital with a head injury.

“We don’t want to see any students fighting,” Hanlin said. “We know, unfortunately, at the middle school level, especially, that does happen from time to time. But when we have a flare up like this, we need to stop it immediately.”

click here for more

Advertisements

7 thoughts on “What’s next for Salisbury Middle School? Superintendent talks moves to keep students safe

  2. I went to Crappean Joe’s for a $5 special. The burger was cold as ice must have not gotten thawed out in the microwave all the way.

    Like

    Reply

  4. Don’t blame the school system the “thuggery” attitude starts at home. Begin legal action against the parent or parents with some type of punishment! Kids learn what’s acceptable from home.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s