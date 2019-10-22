****MISSING PERSON****The Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack responded to Mildale Drive area of Salisbury, Maryland for a report of a missing person. Zachary Laisure (23) is a white male, 6’00” and 220 lbs. He was last seen wearing gray shorts, and orange/red shirt. If located contact the Maryland State Police @ 410-749-3101. We ask you to remember that adults with autism tend to have:

Difficulty interpreting what others are thinking or feeling

Trouble interpreting facial expressions, body language, or social cues.

Difficulty regulating emotion.

Trouble keeping up a conversation.

Inflection that does not reflect feelings

