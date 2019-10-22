****MISSING PERSON****The Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack responded to Mildale Drive area of Salisbury, Maryland for a report of a missing person. Zachary Laisure (23) is a white male, 6’00” and 220 lbs. He was last seen wearing gray shorts, and orange/red shirt. If located contact the Maryland State Police @ 410-749-3101. We ask you to remember that adults with autism tend to have:
Difficulty interpreting what others are thinking or feeling
Trouble interpreting facial expressions, body language, or social cues.
Difficulty regulating emotion.
Trouble keeping up a conversation.
Inflection that does not reflect feelings
Advertisements
2 thoughts on “Missing Person”
I’m not trying to criticize anyone,but heads will roll over this.He should be located quickly ,but his plan of care will need to be corrected.
LikeLike
He has been found safe.
LikeLike