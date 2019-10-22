Wicomico County Or Salisbury Who Should We Blame?

Posted on by ownerlesn

The issues that the County and City find with one another the question is who is ultimately at fault?

25 thoughts on “Wicomico County Or Salisbury Who Should We Blame?

  1. The city really started its downward spiral during Barrie Tilghman and it hasn’t stopped since. The county started its uphill climb after they got rid of Politt, but it’s been rough going.

  2. Very very good idea to pose open ended questions.It may actually bring the thought process out of the long time LESN commenters.I think it’s 50-50 myself.

    1. After watching him in the debate tonight, no way. Unprofessional, more worried about attacking Jake and has zero clue as to how things operate or get done.

  4. Man, I hope for the new owner’s sake that they didn’t pay very much for the rights to own this Blog, because you’re doing a terrible job of updating it. I had high hopes. Not anymore.

  7. culver fired mackes at rec and parks and apparently left the half brains there in charge.now it is nothing but a 3 stooges show. those guys come over here to roads to get gas and bitch non stop. they hate culver and whoever chuck and mark are.

  8. There is absolutely no reason for Salisbury to be an incorporated city. If the city charter were abolished and city government just disappeared the county government could handle things just fine.

  10. Oh, here we go again- blaming Bob Culver for all the problems again. There were here long before him. He’s been right on the money in trying to make the city stand on it’s own 2 feet.

  11. The City and County Counsels! Equal blame to go around, the Mayor and County Executive are accountable to each Counsel so they should work across lines to resolve all issues in a economically and meaningful way that benefits both areas.

    1. You must have your head buried in the sand. County Buildings in City limits, City offices in County Buildings. Folk Festival, bike lanes, Fire Departments working outside City limits….and more I’m tired of typing!

  13. Bob Culver has done more to push the city and county away from working together than any politician to date. He is also a power hungry asshole too!

    2. I’m glad that Bob has no intention of working with the city on their multiple stupid ideas. Let the city spend their own money on their gay crosswalks, ghetto festivals and the like. I hope the county just stands back and lets Day and company finish bankrupting Salisbury. Then disband the city. It serves no worthwhile purpose.

