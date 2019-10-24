Mayoral Debate Video Posted on October 24, 2019 by ownerlesn Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailLike this:Like Loading...
2 thoughts on “Mayoral Debate Video”
The main thing that was brought up by King (whether Jake would leave in two years if tapped for a Lt. Governor position) was never answered. Jake said “I intend to fulfill my term as Mayor”. That’s not good enough. In two years, he would simply say “sorry, plans have changed” and leave the citizens high and dry. I “intend” to do a lot of things. He needs to come out and say “I will not accept the nomination for Lt. Governor if it is offered to me”. He won’t say that though. He talks about his love and commitment to Salisbury but will turn his back on it and leave for a “perceived” better opportunity. Until he makes that statement, no one should trust him enough to vote him in because he will leave and the citizens will be stuck looking for a new Mayor. If you’re not going to honor your commitment, don’t run.
Mayor Day is a fluff job. What do liberals know about lower taxes or bringing jobs to a state. All they know higher taxes gay people and abortion and feed off the gulable and hustle black people!
