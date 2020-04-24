Wicomico County has 19 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Wicomico County has a total of 222 total cases. 52 have recovered, 2 discharged from hospital, 128 home recovering, 37 hospitalized, 3 deaths #stayhome #useyourheadslowthespread
