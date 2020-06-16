2nd Amendment Resolution Update.

Last night members of opposing groups on the issue of the 2nd Amendment Resolution in Wicomico met via zoom. Through a collective effort they came to consensus on amending the resolution to include additional language.
In addition, here is the link to the Zoom Meeting where the parties discussed the issue. However, after making this agreement it appears that the Lower Shore Progressive Caucus acted in bad faith and is still opposing the legislation.
Well Jared Schablein posts that he is glad it was taken down and he will continue to oppose it but you also stated that he and the 2A group worked out a compromise? Something doesn’t sound right here.
LikeLike