2nd Amendment Resolution Update.

Last night members of opposing groups on the issue of the 2nd Amendment Resolution in Wicomico met via zoom. Through a collective effort they came to consensus on amending the resolution to include additional language.

This is the language that was agreed upon between 2nd Amendment Supporters and the Lower Shore Progressive Caucus.

In addition, here is the link to the Zoom Meeting where the parties discussed the issue. However, after making this agreement it appears that the Lower Shore Progressive Caucus acted in bad faith and is still opposing the legislation.