Salisbury City Councilwoman Michele Gregory Advocates Violence Against Landlords
Posted on June 16, 2020
by Jonathan Taylor
Salisbury City Councilwoman Michele Gregory is advocating violence against landlords on her Facebook page
For anyone that doesn’t know what the guy who posted meant, it’s killing someone in a specific, horrific way.. For what? Being a landlord. What a piece of crap! Advocating not only violence, but killing someone! Where’s the outrage?!
Now shes lying to Councilwoman Jackson saying she “just” looked up about the street renaming. She knew about it but wont own it now that the black community is concerned they werent given any input on the street renaming.
April R. Jackson How about Black History Month periodt! I agree with my son Jermichael enough is enough.. And Michele Gregory when did you find out about it or did you already Know because I did not
Michele Gregory
Michele Gregory April R. Jackson I just looked it up.
Gregor or whatever the hell their name is is a girl?
