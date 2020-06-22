Black Lives Matter Is A Sham

Well here we are almost a month after George Floyd was recorded with an Officers knee on his neck. I made a post about this a few weeks back and the reality that I didn’t want to see has become real. The Black Lives Matter organization has been manipulated and infiltrated by a leftist mob using their fight as a cover for anarchy.

I finished my post about the George Floyd incident and clearly said I hope they don’t make a travesty out of the tragedy. Guess what they have gone further than that.

If the Black Lives movement was for real the gains that have been made and supported by everyone after the George Floyd case would have been a victory for everyone . More police accountability , body cams a must and have to be left on with punishment if found otherwise . In the past few weeks as the protests continue it has become about anarchy and nothing to do with black lives.

I have watched each night and seen it with my own eyes, It’s now about having no police and no laws. Let’s topple every statue of anyone white. Let us take over police precincts, free prisoners etc etc. None of this is about George Floyd. It’s a group of millennial white college progressives mixing themselves into the black lives matter movement to further their anarchy rules idea.

They sound like children on the playground with their chants and their shining flashlights in officer eyes . I watched them blow smoke on the officers and shine laser pointers in their face. I wasn’t sitting thinking yea that will bring about justice for George Floyd , I wanted the Cops to grab the people and arrest them. They have been getting away with breaking the law and have made police afraid to even come in contact with them so they can claim brutality when an officer touches them.

We live in a land of law and order and we will maintain it. If you want real change then stop letting yourselves get played by progressive terrorist.