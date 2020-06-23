America’s Best Wings Coming Soon North Salisbury

Posted on June 23, 2020 by

3 Comments

In the old subway location across from Walmart

Category: Uncategorized

3 Comments on “America’s Best Wings Coming Soon North Salisbury

  2. Can’t wait….get the groceries and pickup lunch or dinner at the same time! Thanks for keeping us informed!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Advertisements
Advertisements
Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: