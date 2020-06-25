Julia Glanz , Jake Day And The City Of Salisbury Tell All Who Disagree They Simply Don’t Care

I was reading articles regarding the City Of Salisbury renaming Broad Street into Black Lives Matter Blvd and as suspected the sentiment that Jake Day has shown for years since elected Mayor has passed on to Julia Glanz. This is a screen clip from Julia’s interview with the Salisbury Independent regarding the renaming of the street.

“We Won’t Fear Alienating Those Who Choose Hate Over Equality”

The wording sounds so inspirational except when you think about who gets to decide what is hate and what is rational discussion regarding the choices a Liberal Mayor and a Liberal City Administrator make.

