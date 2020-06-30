Where Is Our Local Conservative Delegation When Liberal Policies Continue To Rule The Local Populace

The main thing that I have noticed with all the liberal progressive nonsense occurring locally is the total silence from our local conservative delegation.

As elected representatives for the conservatives on the shore where are they publicly standing up for our way of life?

They sit back quietly and say nothing about the BLM/Antifa movement happening around the Country. They have not stepped up vocally or garnered any press attention to back our brave men and women in law enforcement at this terrible time.

Mary Beth Carozza is the only one with the courage from this group that I have seen, to make a proud public statement supporting our brave law enforcement officials.

The others should be ashamed of being wishy washy cowards who are more worried about not offending people then about the conservatives who put them in the position they hold.

