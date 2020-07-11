The Hype Is Real Delmar Pizza Review

Meat Lovers Pizza



As someone who has lived on the shore their entire life, and obviously eaten too much food I realized I had never eaten or tasted anything from Delmar Pizza. Delmar Pizza has always had a reputation of having the best pizza on the shore , and having just experienced first hand I agree.

The pizza I ordered was the meat lovers just standard style. You can taste the freshness of the toppings upon your first bite. The Dough they use has a special taste to it that makes it stick out from the others I have had. The crust was amazing, it had the perfect amount of flavor and crisp . It was clearly a very freshly made pizza that was made by people who know how to make a pizza .

We also got the cheesesteak and fries which were also amazing. The steak was marinated and had the perfect blend of cheese with an amazing taste. The fries as well had a great crisp and flavor. I would definitely recommend trying this place out if you never have. It has become my go to place when I need subs or pizza.

Simply delicious

