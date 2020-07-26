It’s Time For The Silent Majority To Stand Proud And Loud

As this continuing display of childish behavior from anarchist across the Country continues, it is time for the silent majority to stand out and be loud and proud. This isn’t a movement for black lives, this is liberal anarchists who want no rules and repercussions for their actions. A group of children who need participation trophies while waiting for their mommies to make their cereal for them.

We cannot continue to allow these children to feel so powerful because they are obnoxious. The brave men and women of law enforcement are having to deal with this nonsense continually, and we need to start showing support for them publicly and loudly.

The more we continue to sit back and allow this behavior the longer it will continue. Show your support with American flags and pro law enforcement attire. When organizers have back the blue rallies, show up and be loud. Create an event in your area and plan and organize. We must take our Country back.