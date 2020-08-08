Subrunners Pizza Review

My newest pizza review is from subrunners. Subrunners isn’t really known for its pizza but I wanted to add any location that serves pizza to my list.

I’m not going to bad mouth any location but just like I stated I wanted to compare in a list of my favorite to least favorite.

Ponzettis is definitely New York style but with slightly thicker cheese and grease than others I have tasted so far. I found the tomato sauce to be tangy but it had a better crust than Ponzettis in my opinion.

The taste I have to say was very mediocre . It was ok but of the reviews so far it ranks bottom of the list. I found the cheese to be overly gooey and the bacon wasn’t as flavorful as others. Overall it was just ok