Pizza Pi Pizza Review

Posted on August 17, 2020 by

3 Comments

This weeks Pizza review is Pizza Pi in Delmar.

Pizza Pi located in Delmar definitely has some good pizza. The style was definitely New York as the crust was very floppy and a touch greasy.

The bacon on this was amazing and honestly while I’m not a big fan of Nee York style this pizza was very good. The crust was the second best of the ones tested so far.

I would rate Pizza Pi 2nd right now behind Delmar Pizza of the 4 I have reviewed

1.Delmar Pizza

2.Pizza Pi

3.Ponzettis

4.Subrunners

Category: Uncategorized

3 Comments on “Pizza Pi Pizza Review

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Advertisements
Advertisements
Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: