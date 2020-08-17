Pizza Pi Pizza Review

This weeks Pizza review is Pizza Pi in Delmar.

Pizza Pi located in Delmar definitely has some good pizza. The style was definitely New York as the crust was very floppy and a touch greasy.

The bacon on this was amazing and honestly while I’m not a big fan of Nee York style this pizza was very good. The crust was the second best of the ones tested so far.

I would rate Pizza Pi 2nd right now behind Delmar Pizza of the 4 I have reviewed

1.Delmar Pizza

2.Pizza Pi

3.Ponzettis

4.Subrunners