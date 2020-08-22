Cafe Milano South Salisbury Pizza Review

This weeks pizza review is from Cafe Milano On South Salisbury Boulevard.

Another classic New York style pizza. I have to say I wasn’t sure what to expect from Cafe but I felt underwhelmed. There was hardly any tomato sauce on the entire pizza and with the lack of it the pizza was very bland. The crust was good and fluffy but there was no distinctive flavor at all to the cheese or bacon which itself seemed like precooked bits.

I would have to rate this my least favorite so far of the 5 reviewed. It is very close between Subrunners and Cafe Milano but the lack of tomato sauce just made this slightly below it.

