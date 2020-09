on •

Conservative filmmaker and scholar Dinesh D’Souza said Sunday that recent rioting and political division within the U.S. could lead to the “rise of citizen militias,” if societal tensions are not quickly de-escalated and diffused. Click here for more… from #Bangladesh #News aka Bangladesh… Read More ›

from Blogger http://lowereasternshorenews.blogspot.com/2020/09/dinesh-dsouza-says-recent-riots-and_6.html

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Like this: Like Loading...

Categories: Uncategorized