on •

More than a dozen protesters were released from a Tallahassee jail Saturday just hours after a demonstration against the exoneration of police in the deaths of three Black men in separate incidents this year. Click here for more… from #Bangladesh… Read More ›

from Blogger http://lowereasternshorenews.blogspot.com/2020/09/florida-protesters-released-following_6.html

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Like this: Like Loading...

Categories: Uncategorized