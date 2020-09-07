Steve Hilton: Trump is no intellectual, but he wins ‘the battle of ideas’

Establishment Republicans and never-Trumpers “totally underestimate President Trump,” but his ability to change the “climate of opinion” will leave a lasting impact on the party long after he leaves office, Steve Hilton said Sunday. Click here for more… from #Bangladesh… Read More ›
from Blogger http://lowereasternshorenews.blogspot.com/2020/09/steve-hilton-trump-is-no-intellectual_6.html
‹ Florida protesters released following demonstrations against exoneration of officers involved in shooting
Categories: Uncategorized
Leave a Reply