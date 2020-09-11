Home Uncategorized Ledo Pizza Review

Ledo Pizza Review

By on

This weeks Pizza review is from Ledo on South Salisbury Blvd.

Ledo’s Pizza is cut in squares and is another New York style pizza. The crust was ok and the sauce was a bit sweeter than some of the others in my reviews .

I wasn’t really a fan of the squares as some were so small they were almost cracker size. I will add they did use real bacon strips. The taste was alright kind of another bar pizza that’s just ok. I would rate it toward the bottom of my reviews.

My ratings so far

1.delmar pizza

2. Pizza pi

3. Ponzettis

4. Cafe Italiano

5. Subrunners

6. Cafe Milano

7. Ledos

  1. Anonymous
    September 11, 2020 • 8:51 pm

    I loved the College Park Ledo’s back in the 70’s.

  2. Anonymous
    September 11, 2020 • 8:18 pm

    Wholeheartedly agree….way to much sugar in their sauce! We tried them a couple of times with their deals….just don’t care for the sweetness of the pizza sauce!

