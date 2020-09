on •

Jarrett Doege threw three touchdown passes, Leddie Brown and Alec Sinkfield gave West Virginia’s running game a lift it hadn’t seen in quite some time, and the Mountaineers beat Eastern Kentucky 56-10 Saturday.

Click here for more…

from #Bangladesh #News aka Bangladesh News Now!!!

from Blogger http://lowereasternshorenews.blogspot.com/2020/09/doege-rbs-shine-west-virginia-beats-e.html

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Like this: Like Loading...

Categories: Uncategorized