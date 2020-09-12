Fox News reporter’s live shot photobombed by galloping bear in California

on •

Fox News correspondent Christina Coleman was reporting from Monrovia, California Saturday on the wildfires raging along the west coast when a brown bear unexpectedly wandered into her live shot.

