Trump aides review CDC coronavirus reports to better align with president’s upbeat messaging: report

on •

President Trump’s political aides have successfully demanded to review and, in some cases, modify weekly Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports on the coronavirus in an effort to better align the scientific reports with the president’s upbeat messages on the pandemic, Politico reported.

Click here for more…

from #Bangladesh #News aka Bangladesh News Now!!!

from Blogger http://lowereasternshorenews.blogspot.com/2020/09/trump-aides-review-cdc-coronavirus.html

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Like this: Like Loading...

Categories: Uncategorized