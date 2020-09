on •

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Sunday called for gun control less than 24 hours after two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies who were critically wounded after a gunman open fire on their squad car in an apparent ambush.

Click here for more…

from #Bangladesh #News aka Bangladesh News Now!!!

from Blogger http://lowereasternshorenews.blogspot.com/2020/09/biden-pushes-gun-control-less-than-24.html

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Like this: Like Loading...

Categories: Uncategorized