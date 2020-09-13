Home Uncategorized Report: Iran considering plot to assassinate US ambassador to South Africa

Report: Iran considering plot to assassinate US ambassador to South Africa

Iran is allegedly mulling over an attempt to assassinate the United States’ ambassador to South Africa as retaliation for the American drone attack earlier this year that killed Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force.

