Report: Iran considering plot to assassinate US ambassador to South Africa

on •

Iran is allegedly mulling over an attempt to assassinate the United States’ ambassador to South Africa as retaliation for the American drone attack earlier this year that killed Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force.

Click here for more…

from #Bangladesh #News aka Bangladesh News Now!!!

from Blogger http://lowereasternshorenews.blogspot.com/2020/09/report-iran-considering-plot-to.html

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Like this: Like Loading...

Categories: Uncategorized