Home Uncategorized Tom Brady’s Buccaneers debut spoiled by Saints, Drew Brees in Week 1

Tom Brady’s Buccaneers debut spoiled by Saints, Drew Brees in Week 1

By on ( 1 )

Tom Brady made his highly-anticipated Tampa Bay Buccaneers debut on Sunday, but the New Orleans Saints played the role of spoiler.

Click here for more…
from #Bangladesh #News aka Bangladesh News Now!!!

from Blogger http://lowereasternshorenews.blogspot.com/2020/09/tom-bradys-buccaneers-debut-spoiled-by.html

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags:

1 reply

  1. Anonymous
    September 14, 2020 • 2:47 am

    Jon, Tom Brady says “I made a serious mistake?”

    Do you know what that was all about? I think it was about all this BLM stuff.

    Like

    Reply ↓

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: