on •

When Hurricane Sally blew through Mobile, Ala., Wednesday it knocked over the steeple of the El Bethel Primitive Baptist Church, photos show.

Click here for more…

from #Bangladesh #News aka Bangladesh News Now!!!

from Blogger http://lowereasternshorenews.blogspot.com/2020/09/alabama-church-steeple-toppled-as-sally.html

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Like this: Like Loading...

Categories: Uncategorized