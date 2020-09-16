Home Uncategorized Florida school district’s pro-BLM cartoon draws the ire of some parents

A pro-Black Lives Matter cartoon made available to students at a Florida school district has sparked outrage among parents who argued at a Tuesday night board meeting that the district was trying to indoctrinate students with a left-wing agenda.

