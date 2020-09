on •

Former Secretary of State John Kerry was panned on Wednesday for remarks he previously made declaring there would be no Middle East peace without the Palestinians.

Click here for more…

from #Bangladesh #News aka Bangladesh News Now!!!

from Blogger http://lowereasternshorenews.blogspot.com/2020/09/john-kerry-mocked-for-2016-claim-that.html

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Like this: Like Loading...

Categories: Uncategorized