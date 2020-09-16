Home Uncategorized Judge rules recall petition can proceed against controversial Seattle city councilwoman

Judge rules recall petition can proceed against controversial Seattle city councilwoman

Socialist city councilmember Kshama Sawant is facing a potential recall from Seattle residents after a judge ruled on Wednesday that there was enough evidence for several charges leveled against her to proceed.

