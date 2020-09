on •

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said the U.S. trusts the United Kingdom to “get it right” on Brexit, even as a new controversy roils the years-long process — and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has warned it could torpedo a U.S.-U.K. trade deal.

Click here for more…

from #Bangladesh #News aka Bangladesh News Now!!!

from Blogger http://lowereasternshorenews.blogspot.com/2020/09/pompeo-says-trump-administration-trusts.html

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Like this: Like Loading...

Categories: Uncategorized