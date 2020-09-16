Rep. Swalwell on COVID aid: Trump ‘hasn’t been able to make a deal at a garage sale’

on •

President Trump has been frustratingly unable to forge a deal with Congress on coronavirus relief funding, including to state governments whose revenues have been impacted, but most recently has expressed an apparent willingness to negotiate, Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., claimed Wednesday.

Click here for more…

from #Bangladesh #News aka Bangladesh News Now!!!

from Blogger http://lowereasternshorenews.blogspot.com/2020/09/rep-swalwell-on-covid-aid-trump-hasnt.html

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Like this: Like Loading...

Categories: Uncategorized