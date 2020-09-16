Ronald McDonald House raises awareness for childhood cancer with ‘September Step Up’ challenge

on •

Ruth Browne, president and CEO of the Ronald McDonald House in New York City, said Wednesday that there’s good news to report in the battle against cancer and highlighted the organization’s “September Step Up” challenge, which is geared toward raising funds for patient care.

Click here for more…

from #Bangladesh #News aka Bangladesh News Now!!!

from Blogger http://lowereasternshorenews.blogspot.com/2020/09/ronald-mcdonald-house-raises-awareness.html

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Like this: Like Loading...

Categories: Uncategorized