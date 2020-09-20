Lombardi’s Pizza Review

on •

This week I reviewed Lombardi’s pizza. Lombardi’s is a Salisbury landmark as like Ponzettis,Red Door and others it is an old standby of good food through many generations.

Lombardi’s is truly floppy New York style pizza perhaps the floppiest of all pizza reviewed so far. My only complaint was a 3.00 charge for breakfast bacon which by the photo of the pizza didn’t look like 3 dollars worth.

It Had an ok taste and a decent crust. ifs definitely worth checking out and I would place it 4th on my pizza review list

1 Delmar

2. Pizza Pi

3.Ponzettis

4. Lombardi’s

5. Cafe Italiano

6. Subrunners

7. Cafe Milano

8. Ledos

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Like this: Like Loading...

Categories: Uncategorized