Maya Bella Pizza Review

I have been looking forward to this one as I have heard great things about this pizza.

Definitely New York style with good amount of greasiness. This pizza had incredible flavor with extra seasoning thrown on top. the crust was also amazing .

This one was tough as this pizza is a definite top 3 and I have went back and forth on comparing it with the number 2 pizza from pizza pi. It finally got clear that this is my first tie. Maya Bella’s has some good stuff and ties at number 2. This is a must have if you want some good local pizza.

