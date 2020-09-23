Home Uncategorized Brett Hankison released on $15,000 bail following indictment in Breonna Taylor case

Brett Hankison released on $15,000 bail following indictment in Breonna Taylor case

By on ( 0 )

Former Louisville Metro Police officer Brett Hankison has been booked and released on $15,000 bail in connection with a botched drug raid that left a sleeping woman dead, according to local reports.

Click here for more…
from #Bangladesh #News aka Bangladesh News Now!!!

from Blogger http://lowereasternshorenews.blogspot.com/2020/09/brett-hankison-released-on-15000-bail.html

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: