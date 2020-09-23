Brett Hankison released on $15,000 bail following indictment in Breonna Taylor case

Former Louisville Metro Police officer Brett Hankison has been booked and released on $15,000 bail in connection with a botched drug raid that left a sleeping woman dead, according to local reports.
