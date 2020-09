on •

Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Brett Giroir told “The Story” Wednesday that he has never felt pressured by the Trump administration to alter public guidance about coronavirus.

Click here for more…

from #Bangladesh #News aka Bangladesh News Now!!!

from Blogger http://lowereasternshorenews.blogspot.com/2020/09/coronavirus-testing-czar-claims-hes.html

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Like this: Like Loading...

Categories: Uncategorized