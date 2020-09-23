LeBron James on Breonna Taylor case: ‘The most DISRESPECTED person on earth is THE BLACK WOMAN!’

on •

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James reacted to the grand jury’s decision to indict one of three police officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor with criminal charges.

Click here for more…

from #Bangladesh #News aka Bangladesh News Now!!!

from Blogger http://lowereasternshorenews.blogspot.com/2020/09/lebron-james-on-breonna-taylor-case.html

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Like this: Like Loading...

Categories: Uncategorized