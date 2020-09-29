MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow hesitant to ask Hillary Clinton about her role in Russia controversy

on •

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow sheepishly confronted Hillary Clinton on Tuesday about her role in the Russia scandal, hours after the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) declassified information indicating that Clinton was attempting to tie President Trump to the Russia before the 2016 presidential election — but the liberal host admitted she didn’t want to mention it in the first place.

