on •

The first presidential debate got personal right out the gate Tuesday night as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden called President Trump “the worst president America has ever had” and Trump said there is “nothing smart” about the former vice president.

Click here for more…

from #Bangladesh #News aka Bangladesh News Now!!!

from Blogger http://lowereasternshorenews.blogspot.com/2020/09/presidential-debate-gets-personal-as.html

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Like this: Like Loading...

Categories: Uncategorized