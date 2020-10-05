BOMB SQUAD RESPONDS TO DEVICES ATTACHED TO CAMPAIGN SIGNS IN EASTON AREA

BOMB SQUAD RESPONDS TO DEVICES ATTACHED TO CAMPAIGN SIGNS

TALBOT COUNTY, MD (October 5, 2020) – The Office of the State Fire Marshal Bomb Squad has been busy over the last 36-hours, responding to suspicious devices attached to political campaign signs. On October 4, 2020, at approximately 9:00 a.m, Easton Police Department were dispatched to Idlewild Park in the 100 block of Idlewild Road for a suspicious device located on the rear of a campaign sign. After observing the device, officers requested the Office of the State Fire Marshal Bomb Squad’s assistance.

Bomb Technicians responded and determined the device was innocuous and removed the device. Since that time, Bomb Technicians have responded to four more similar devices in and around Easton, and all were determined to be of similar construction.

The devices are described as a small audible alarm attached to the rear of the sign with a removable pull pin. Once the pull pin is removed, an attached string line is pulled away, sounding the alarm. It appears that the purpose of the devices was to thwart the theft or removal of the sign.

At no time were the devices a threat to the public. All the signs were located in public areas, which by Maryland law are not allowed. Campaign signs do not require a permit but are prohibited from being placed on public rights-of-way, road shoulders, or medians.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal asks citizens if they should see a similar type of device located on a campaign sign, to contact their local police agency for further instructions. Citizens should never remove suspicious devices and practice the three R’s when a suspicious device is located. Recognize that any suspicious objects found should not be touched under any circumstances. Retreat or carefully leave the area, and report immediately what was found and the approximate location to a 911 dispatcher.

