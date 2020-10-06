Bayside Road Bridge Detour to Begin Monday, October 19

Public Works will implement plans to replace the Bayside Road Bridge, located closest to Public Landing Road, beginning Monday, October 19, 2020.

Access to this sixteen-span, timber-beam bridge will be closed, and a detour will be in place throughout the course of the project as follows: Paw Paw Creek Road to Stagg Road is approximately 1.882 miles and two minutes and 30 seconds; Stagg Road to Bayside Road is approximately 1.317 miles and two minutes; Bayside Road to Equestrian Shores is approximately 1.265 miles and two minutes; and Bayside Road to Paw Paw Creek is approximately 1.527 miles and two minutes and 30 seconds.

The project is expected to take approximately 180 days to complete. To view a map of the detour routes, visit http://www.co.worcester.md.us.