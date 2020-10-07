Uncategorized

Jojos Restaurant In Salisbury Is Now Open

Posted by

Located on East Naylor Mill Road the old Golden Corral building

2 comments

  1. Hope they do well! Glad to see the building get an overhaul! Now if they do a good job of running background checks so that they don’t bring ECI inmates back they should have a nice business! Service and Cleanliness!!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s