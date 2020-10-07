October 7, 2020 Uncategorized Jojos Restaurant In Salisbury Is Now Open Posted by Jonathan Taylor Located on East Naylor Mill Road the old Golden Corral building Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailLike this:Like Loading...
Hope they do well! Glad to see the building get an overhaul! Now if they do a good job of running background checks so that they don’t bring ECI inmates back they should have a nice business! Service and Cleanliness!!
Thanks for the heads up.I’m going for lunch tomorrow.
