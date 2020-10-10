Pat’s Pizza Review

This was my first ever pizza from Pat’s and I can tell you I’ve been missing out.

New York Style which will leave some grease on your hands, but what a great taste. It was real cooked bacon as a toppings with a great blend of sauce and cheese. The crust was a bit doughy but that was really my only complaint .

I would definitely recommend you give Pat’s a try if you haven’t and because of this pizza I’m making an edit on my list of best pizzas and losing the tie

1.Delmar Pizza

2. Maya Bella’s

3. Pat’s Pizza

4. Pizza Pi

5. Ponzettis

6. Lombardi’s

7.Cafe Italiano

8. Subrunners

9. Cafe Milano

10. Ledos