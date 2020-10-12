I Have Asked For Julia Glanz Resignation

To all Council members,

Many of you know who I am and what I stand for. It is with this in mind that I request the City Council reign in Julia Glanz in her progressive push for the City.

Contrary to what Julia and Michelle Gregory believe conservative City residents do matter and our voices are equal to any others pushing you to your progressive process .

Black Lives Matter is a terrorist organization who has shown over 120 days of protesting to be violent and destructive and yet Julia and Jake Day (who was just as complicit in the matter)allowed a City street to be named after this group.

Julia also has allowed the LGBTQ flags to continue to hang downtown well past the designated month. Julia being a lesbian is quite honestly completely blinded and biased as to following the rules when it comes to these matters.

I received an email today that the City was making it indigenous people day and bashing us terrible people who dared start a nation here. This was her quote

“shared City Administrator Julia Glanz. “We must affirm that we will no longer celebrate slave owners, conquerors, or the proponents and enablers of genocide.”



So a City that is part of the United States is calling the very people who discovered it conquerors and enablers of genocide. I think Julia doesn’t understand that she is supposed to be running the City and not pushing her personal politics and liberal ideas upon the populace.



I would ask for her resignation

Jonathan Taylor