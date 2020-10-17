Larry Hogan Is A Disgrace

Maryland Governor Larry a hogan continues to show his level of immaturity by being against all things Donald Trump. I get it he doesn’t like the President and does dumb things like vote for his Dad and now Ronald Reagan for President and you know what that’s fine but to refuse to sign a letter in support of Amy Barrett for the Supreme Court shows his immaturity.

This wasn’t even about Trump himself and anyone with an iq clearly sees how qualified this wonderful lady is for the job. For him to be one of a few who refused to support her shows he is a clueless clown who is very immature. He will No longer get my vote ,next time I’ll write it Donald Duck for Governor